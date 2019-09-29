‘We will never forget your service’: New Castle dog park honors late police officer

Patrolman Jerry McCarthy died in 2013 during a chase with a driver in Shenango Township

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A new dog park in Lawrence County honors a local police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

The William J. “Jerry” McCarthy Park opened on Saturday in New Castle.

Patrolman McCarthy died in 2013 during a chase with a driver in Shenango Township.

He also served as a detective and humane officer for the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office.

McCarthy is remembered by his passion for his career, the community and animals.

“It represents the fulfillment of a promise, and that promise is something that is made by each law enforcement officer to other law enforcement officers, and that is that if you make the ultimate sacrifice or you were hurt or injured in the performance of your duties that we will never forget your service,” said Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa.

The off-leash park is at Cascade Park.

All dogs are welcome.