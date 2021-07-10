“We love dogs, we love donuts”: Business welcomes furry friends to downtown pool party

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The OH Donut Company invited their dog friends and owners out for a day on the patio on Saturday.

They hosted their second annual Dog Days of Summer Dog Pool Party event. They last hosted the event in 2019 at their OH Donut and One Hot Cookie location in Boardman.

“We are excited to be back and you know, we love dogs, we love donuts, so we are out here with our dogs,” said co-owner Morgen Chretien.

The Boardman location is still open, but organizers decided to use their new Phelps Street patio area in downtown Youngstown.



There were plenty of dogs enjoying the time with their puppy pals and the pools.



OH Donut opened their second location in downtown a few months ago.