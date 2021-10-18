‘We just like being a part of the community’: Boscov’s installs unusual space in Niles store

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Hanging from the ceiling along one of the aisles of the Eastwood Mall’s new Boscov’s is a sign not seen in most department stores directing shoppers to the auditorium.

“And you know, we had a conversation recently with Jim Boscov and I told him, ‘Things are really looking good for you,'” said Mary Jo Maluso of Beyond Broadway Entertainment.

Monday night, the Boscov’s auditorium hosted the husband-wife team of Rick Blackson and Mary Jo Maluso, who also played the venue Sunday afternoon.

“Then i noticed that people were coming in and out, standing in the back, catching a couple songs… it’s very nice,” Maluso said.

“Yeah, they were curious. They’d come in and check out, see what’s going on,” Blackson said.

“I think we started it when we opened our first suburban stores,” Jim Boscov said.

Tht was around 1965.

“You know, being part of the community was always part of what my grandfather did. It was very much a community store,” Boscov said.

The members of the community we spoke to seemed to like the idea.

“I think it’s a great idea. We haven’t been here yet so when we saw Mary Jo and rick were playing today we took a ride up and looking forward to it,” said Jim Carchedi.

Though the room was set up Monday for a concert, it can also be used by non-profits for a fundraiser or as an extra store space around Christmas.

“I don’t know of anybody else who does it. But maybe, I don’t know. I’m not aware of anybody else that’s doing it,” Boscov said.

He seemed a little surprised at the depth of curiosity and questioning.

“We just like being a part of the community. I don’t know, I never questioned it that much. It’s just something that we do,” Boscov said.

If a group is interested in using the new auditorium, contact Leann Rich, the Community Relations manager at Boscov’s.