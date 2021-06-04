‘We have the best fireworks show in the area’: Local fire department brings back its Fourth of July show

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The East Palestine Fire Department is bringing back its Fourth of July fireworks show this year after having to take last year off due to the pandemic.

The show starts at 10 p.m. at East Palestine City Park, and it is free to watch. However, the whole show is funded through donations from the community.

“Just to give people an out for the last year, year-and-a-half,” said Steve Tigelman.

Some of the firefighters are licensed pyrotechnicians and part of the Northeast Ohio Pyrotechnics Group, which allows them to put the show together themselves rather than hiring a company to do it.

Tigelman is an East Palestine firefighter and licensed pyrotechnician.

“A lot of people have been cooped up with the situation we’re in, and there’s light at the end of the tunnel, and we’re going to help add to that light at the night. We’re going to light up the sky,” he said.

There will also be a few food trucks at the park.

The fire department thanked all of its sponsors for stepping up and helping make the show happen.

“After the booms and the sound go away, you can hear the crowd, they’re just going crazy,” said Joshua Foster, another pyrotechnician and firefighter. “That makes it worth it for us to know that we did a good job and brought a lot of joy to the whole area.”

“We have the best fireworks show in the area,” Foster said.

“Period. Promise,” Tigelman said.

Chief Joshua Brown said the show is extremely important for the department.

“Whenever we need our community, they’re the best people you could ever meet,” Brown said. “They’re always behind us and support us. This is just one way that we can turn around and give them thanks right back.”