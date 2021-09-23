“We got your six”: Local non-profit raising awareness of veteran suicide

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – On Thursday, WR22 Veteran Suicide Awareness is hosting their second annual Veterans Suicide Awareness Run/Walk at the Canfield Fairgrounds.

The event is in conjunction with Suicide Prevention Month.

Everyday, 22 veterans across the country die of suicide. Mental health problems such as PTSD and anxiety are common amongst those who have served.

A local organization is trying to help bring awareness to the cause and provide resources to Veterans and their families.

Robin Adams, who helps run the non-profit, lost someone close to her that was a Veteran and wanted to do something to help others to help lower the number of veteran suicides.

“These men and women are facing a battle, on a battleground, we have no idea even exist or what that even looks like. And so for me, that’s why our focus is veteran suicide. We understand and we respect and we pray for all of the families that are affected as a result of suicide,” said Adams.

Adams says communication is important for veterans and their families who are going through tough times.

“For our veterans, please reach out. If you are not strong enough to carry your pack, we will carry it for you, we got your six. For family members, for loved ones, you are enough. You are strong enough. And if you are not strong today, then reach out. You know, we can certainly help rally around you, to give that support,” said Adams.

The run/walk is 2.2 miles, representing each veteran lost to suicide every day.

The event will start at 6 p.m.

T-shirts will also be available for sale.

You will need to sign up online for the run/walk.