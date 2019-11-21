‘We care’: Canfield superintendent talks to community about threat

Police said Superintendent Alex Geordan mishandled the threat investigation, angering members of the school community

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Frustrated and distraught community members went to a Canfield School Board meeting Wednesday, angry over how the superintendent handled a shooting threat.

WATCH: Community confronts Canfield School Board on how it handled threat

After several of them stood up to express their frustration, Superintendent Alex Geordan told everyone the safety of their children and staff members is important to him.

“There is not one time that we ever want anything to happen to anyone. Ever. We think of our youngsters here like they are our own,” he said.

Geordan said anyone who wants to talk can do so over a cup of coffee in his office.

“You’re always welcome in my office, please come.”

In September, police said a middle schooler threatened to shoot a fellow classmate.

Police said Geordan downplayed the situation to parents. Investigators also claim he deceived police with several “inconsistencies in his statements.”