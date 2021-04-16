We ask local dispatchers: ‘What do you like most about your job?’

We're wrapping up National Public Safety Telecommunications Week, which honors the people who answer emergency calls

HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – As we wrap up National Public Safety Telecommunications Week, we talked with a few dispatchers at the Trumbull County 911 Center.

April 11 through 17 honors and recognizes the people who answer emergency calls.

We wanted to see what some local dispatchers like most about their jobs.

“Helping people in a time of need, trying to point them in the right direction,” Jim Richmond said.

“You never know what kind of situation’s gonna be on the other end of the phone,” Beezer Matkovich said.

Dispatchers at the Trumbull County 911 Center answer more than 80,000 911 calls each year.