‘We are watching them’: Ohio senators watching companies eyeing acquiring Lordstown Motors

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Senator Sherrod Brown wants the SPACs behind Lordstown Motors to know they’re keeping an eye on them.

Brown and three other senators recently sent letters to the six SPAC creators who were a part of acquiring Lordstown Motors.

SPACs, or Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, are publicly traded companies that raise money to purchase private companies and take them public.

The senators want to know more about how SPACs are used so they can make sure these companies are following the rules.

“I don’t want them to come to the Mahoning Velley, invest, pull out and never be heard from again, so we are watching them. We want to make sure that Lordstown Motors and the Mahoning Valley are treated the way they should be,” Brown said.

The Senators have asked for the SPACs to answer their questions by October 8.