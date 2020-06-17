‘We are taking it slow’ Youngstown library officials say in letter to public

Many who are missing those trips to the local library are anxiously awaiting for things to get back to normal

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Many who are missing those trips to the local library are anxiously awaiting for things to get back to normal.

The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County hasn’t completely opened their doors yet, but are slowly starting to resume some services and have plans to expand those services over the next couple of months.

Director Aimee Fifarek said in an open letter to the community that “we hear you” when people talk about wanting to hold a book in their hands and sit inside the library. But she says opening the library is complicated with unique circumstances.

“Libraries are a lot of things to a lot of people: office, study hall, bookstore, meeting space, entertainment venue and sometimes even daycare and refuge. But while each one of those industries does one thing and has one set of guidelines to follow, all of them apply to the Library in some respect. It’s our duty to make sure we are adhering to these regulations as we expand our services. ,” Lowe wrote.

Lowe said they are taking reopening slowly. Curbside pickup of materials began June 3 and book drops will be back outside on June 17.

A few locations will be open for computer and copier access in early July and more will open when furloughed staff return in August.

There is still a mass gathering restriction of 10 people. Lowe said once that is adjusted, more services will be added.

The library is open 24/7 at libraryvisit.org and by phone Monday – Saturday at 330-259-3399.