‘We are getting calls from the governor’: Spectators told to sit apart at Warren JFK championship game

MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) – Spectators were told on the public address system at the Warren JFK/New Bremen championship game to following social distancing guidelines and sit apart.

A stern warning came from the announcer and coaches.

Almost all spectators were seen wearing masks, but many were sitting close together.

“We have to spread out. We are getting calls from the governor’s office. Regardless of your feelings, I don’t care, spread out. This is about the kids, so everyone should have a number between you and we should be good and then cheer as loud as you can. Go Cardinals,” said the Bremen Cardinals Athletic Director.

The Division VII State Championship game is being played at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in Massillon.

