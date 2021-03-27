‘We all can sit at the same table’: Community forum talks making Youngstown a better place

Community members and leaders were able to gather and discuss their own experiences, ways to make Youngstown safer and how to become more united as a city

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A community focus forum was held in Youngstown Saturday in an effort to come up with solutions to make Youngstown a better place.

Trina Williams, owner of a Fresh Wind Catering held the forum. It was at the Youngstown Event Center on the city’s south side.

“We talk a lot. I’m tired of talking. I would rather be out on the street, passing out food, passing out fliers, interacting with the community, letting them know that we all can sit at the same table,” said Williams.

“Behind the talking has to be some tangible action, and people keep talking about they want some tangible solutions. Well, tangible solutions aren’t pretty a lot of times, and you have to be willing to go to that unpretty place,” said William Miller of R.E.S.P.E.C.T.

Hot spot cards were also given out. They are cards that people in the community can fill out to report crime anonymously.

If you fill out a Hot Spot Card, you can mail it in, send an email to actionoh@aol.com or call in a concern. All of the information on how to turn in the information is found on the card.

If you want cards for a place of business, call 330-775-9884.