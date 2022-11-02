YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Stress is something experienced by most people in some form, so learning how to recognize stress factors and how to cope can be important when managing your mental health.

Often when people think of stress, they relate it to something negative, like a car crash or losing a job. But, good things can also be stressful, according to Compass compliance director Meghan Fawcett.

“Like having a child, getting married, changing jobs, so I think we need to be aware of that. As people, we oftentimes talk about a stress-free life is the goal, that’s not reasonable. Stress is a natural part of our bodies,” she said.

November 2 is National Stress Awareness Day. It’s a day to remind people of the importance of learning how to cope with stress and recognize stress factors. Fawcett says it’s something for us all to think about.

She listed some indicators to look out for that will tell you if what you’re experiencing is stress.

Signs of stress:

Increase in negative thoughts

Irritable

Easily overwhelmed or dissatisfied

Physically and mentally tired

Not as engaged with things you normally enjoy

Fawcett said stress can also lead to anxiety and depression in some people.

“Recognizing that it’s kind of this dual component of the thinking, the feeling, and the experiencing, and there’s these consequences, and generally, it’s this dissatisfaction and feeling overwhelmed,” she said.

Fawcett also explained some different things that may help deal with stress.

How to cope with stress:

Looking at things that have changed in your life.

Making small adjustments.

Do some things you enjoy, like listening to your favorite music.

Take a social media break.

Set boundaries for yourself and with others.

See a counselor.

According to Mayo Clinic, meditation can be a simple, fast way to reduce stress. It is easy, free and can be done anywhere.

The Mayo Clinic states that the emotional and physical benefits of meditation can include:

Gaining a new perspective on stressful situations

Building skills to manage your stress

Increasing self-awareness

Focusing on the present

Reducing negative emotions

Increasing imagination and creativity

Increasing patience and tolerance

Lowering resting heart rate

Lowering resting blood pressure

Improving sleep quality

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states other ways to deal with stress are taking care of your body, talking to others, making time to unwind, avoiding drugs and alcohol, and recognizing when you need help.

Fawcett says there are some resources out there for anyone who feels they may need some help.