WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who was convicted in a case that left a Warren man dead and his wife injured for life is up for parole.

Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins is opposing the release of Christopher Daniel.

Daniel is serving 37 years to life in the 1988 attack that killed George Melnick and blinded Melnick’s wife, Katherine.

Andre Williams was sentenced to death in the killing of George Melnick. He was convicted of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and attempted rape.

Daniel was convicted in the beating of Katherine Melnick. He was convicted of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, attempted murder and involuntary manslaughter.

This is the sixth time Watkins has appealed to the parole board to keep Daniel locked up. He said Daniel attacked Katherine Melnick with a brick, beating her so severely that it blinded her.

Watkins is encouraging the board to not even consider parole for Daniel until he has served at least 37 years. He has served 34 years.

In his letter, Watkins sets the scene of the Melnicks about to have dinner in their home in 1988 while listening to music from Les Miserable and then getting brutally attacked. He included the following lyrics in his letter to the parole board.

“There’s grief that can’t be spoken

There’s a pain goes on and on

Empty chairs at empty tables

Now, my friends are dead and gone…

Daniel’s parole eligibility and possible release date is July 1, 2023.

Willaims is still appealing his case. Currently, Ohio has a moratorium on the death penalty because it can’t get pharmaceutical companies to supply the drugs.