CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — The city street department responded to a watermain break on Shadydale Drive in Canfield on Saturday evening.

As of 9 p.m. Saturday, crews were working on repairs.

Canfield residents may see a difference in water pressure until repairs are complete.

The break is believed to be due to aging pipes.