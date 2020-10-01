CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A water main break in the city of Canfield could impact service for some customers.
The break happened Thursday at 309 S. Broad St.
People who live nearby may experience very little or no water pressure.
Crews are working to alert customers and make repairs.
Anyone with a blue hang tag on their door will be under a 48-hour boil notice.
More headlines from WKBN.com:
- Waterline break interrupts service in Canfield
- House Democrats consider vote on coronavirus relief deal
- Senate Republicans and Democrats want US medical supply chain to stop relying on China
- Mary E. Vargo, Hubbard, Ohio
- Mahoning County indictments: Oct. 1, 2020