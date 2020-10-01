Waterline break interrupts service in Canfield

Anyone with a blue hang tag on their door will be under a 48-hour boil notice

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A water main break in the city of Canfield could impact service for some customers.

The break happened Thursday at 309 S. Broad St.

People who live nearby may experience very little or no water pressure.

Crews are working to alert customers and make repairs.

Anyone with a blue hang tag on their door will be under a 48-hour boil notice.

