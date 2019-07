Officials with Youngstown City Schools said a break in the water line caused parts of the building to flood

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Damage to the sprinkler system at Chaney High School is closing two summer programs Thursday.

Programs at Chaney High School and Rayen Early College Middle School are canceled for the day.

School officials said parts of the building on S. Hazelwood Avenue flooded after a waterline to the sprinkler system broke.