WaterFire Sharon cancels September event due to COVID-19 concerns

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – WaterFire Sharon announced Friday that its September event will be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Although we can’t know what the future holds for fall, we felt it best to cancel the September event for safety reasons. We embrace all measures being suggested by the Department of Health and CDC in order to stay healthy and keep our attendees, staff, volunteers and performers healthy. As the recommendations for social distancing and wearing masks continue, it would be a challenge to conduct a WaterFire event while following the recommendations,” said Karen Winner Sed, co-chair of WaterFire Sharon.

Organizers said social distancing would be difficult, considering the large crowds that downtown Sharon typically pulls in for the event.

This would have been WaterFire’s eighth season of hosting arts and live entertainment along the Shenango River. The Sept. 19 event was supposed to be the last one of the season.

Organizers hopes that WaterFire events can resume in 2021.

Further information is available about the event or how to get involved on WaterFire’s website or by contacting the office at 724-301-1868.