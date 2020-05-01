WaterFire Sharon cancels July event

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Organizers of WaterFire Sharon announced Friday that the event is canceled for July due to concerns about he COVID-19 crises.

Consideration continues for the September 19, 2020 event.

“Like other events, WaterFire Sharon has revisited its plans for 2020. Although we can’t know what the future holds for early summer, we felt it best to cancel the July event for safety reasons said Karen Winner Sed, co-chairof WaterFire Sharon.

Social distancing is a concern due to the large crowds drawn to downtown Sharon for the WaterFire events.

“We embrace all measures being suggested by the Department of Health and CDC to stay healthy and keep our attendees, staff, volunteers and performers healthy. As we don’t know what the recommendations will be regarding social distancing in July, we feel it is best to cancel this lighting,” said Winner Sed.

WaterFire Sharon still has Septmeber 19, 2020 on the calendar for its final lighting of the season.

As further recommendations for COVID-19 become available, a decision whether to go forward or not will be made closer to the event.

“Of course, we are hopeful that we can have at least one lighting this summer,” said Karen Anderson, land operations manager for WaterFire. “However, we will closely monitor Pennsylvania’s guidelines and plan accordingly–including canceling the event if that’s what is required.”

WaterFire Sharon was scheduled to host its 8th season during 2020. The event features day-long events of music, live entertainment and fires on the Shenango River.

Further information is available about the event or how to get involved on their website or by contacting the office at 724-301-1868.