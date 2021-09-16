Waterfire is back in Sharon — Restaurant owners, performers share their excitement

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – COVID-19 has canceled many events in 2020, but some favorites are back this year, and that includes a special one in Sharon.

Waterfire is back in downtown Sharon, and performers and local restaurants are thrilled to have the event once again after a long year of COVID-19

“It’s been very tough, been tough on all the Valley bands. Not a good thing, but we are able to survive it — well, going through it still but glad we are still able to do it,” said David Hernandez of the Hern Brothers Band.

The Hern Brothers Band just celebrated their 40th year, and they are so happy to be back in Sharon performing again.

They play on the main stage at 8 p.m.

“We have a great variety of music that we will be performing. We got a lot of new stuff for those in Sharon that maybe haven’t seen us for a while. We’re going to make it a real great time,” said Rick Hernandez of the Hern Brothers Band.

Others hit hard by the pandemic are restaurants.

Having Waterfire back this year has General Manger for Donna’s Dinner Laura Ackley excited.

She says they have been preparing for it all week.

“So economically last year was a challenge for every restaurant, every shopkeeper. We all know about the limitations on seating and things like that, so to be able to do 100% seating inside, to have Waterfire organizers be able to present this beautiful event, it’s just a nice little piece of what you would call almost normal. It’s kind of nice,” Ackley said.

This event brings people from all over into the heart of downtown Sharon.

Business and restaurant workers plead with people to be patient and understanding as not every place is fully staffed.

“Its going to be a great day,” said Chip Mastrian, co-chair of WaterFire Sharon. “People are ready to come back and socialize, to move around freely again and enjoy good food, great entertainment and inspiring art. We’re delighted to bring it back.”

The day-long event includes arts, live entertainment and music. When night falls, fires are lit on the Shenango River.

Entertainment for the day includes Evil Ways, Carlos sound and the Hern Brothers Band.

Other entertainment planned includes drumming, local and regional talent and live music from the river.

They are still looking for volunteers for the event. For more information and how to get involved, visit the Waterfire Sharon website or by contacting the office at 724-301-1868.