SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — WaterFire returned to Sharon on Saturday for its 10th year.

Just a couple hours ago, the show began as 50 blazing bonfires lit up the Shenango River.

The festivities went on all day, filled with food, music and lots of activities.

Event attendee Kelcee Clark, of Sharon, says the night was a good time to be with friends.

“I live a few blocks down, and I thought it was going to be really fun,” says Clark. “I wanted to come hang out with my friends and enjoy the night.”

The event began in 2013, and has grown over the years, helping revitalize downtown Sharon.