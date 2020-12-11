Water to be shut down Friday in East Liverpool to replace valves

The outage could last anywhere between six and eight hours

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews will be out in East Liverpool Friday, replacing water valves. The water system will be shut down temporarily in the downtown area.

The outage could last anywhere between six and eight hours starting at 6 p.m.

The following areas will be affected:

W. 4th St. from Jackson St. to Market St.

E. 4th St. from Market St. to Elm St.

E. 5th St. from Market St. to Penn Ave.

Market St. from W. 4th St. to W. 5th St.

W. 5th St. from Jefferson to Market St.

Ravine St.

Lower Thompson

Broadway south of E. 5th St.

Some portions of Walnut, College and Elm St., 2nd St. and 3rd St.

“Anyone that’s in a high rise, a house or whatever, they should kind of put bottled water or jugs of water off to the side when they know we’re going to do something,” said David Dawson, safety service director.

This comes after a water main break on Tuesday.

The replacement is being done in an attempt to prevent future shut downs.

Rep. Bill Johnson weighed in on the issue, saying:

Congressional action is needed to rebuild and expand roads, bridges, pipelines, high-speed broadband and other systems that will help secure a prosperous American future. These pressing, much needed projects create both jobs and opportunities for economic growth in places like East Liverpool and across eastern Ohio.”