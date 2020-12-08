Water service temporarily shut down in downtown East Liverpool following water break

Local News

Crews are replacing critical valves and the system will be shut down for 6 to 8 hours

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A water break in downtown East Liverpool is interrupting service to customers.

According to city officials, beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, there will be a temporary shutdown of the water system in the downtown area.

Crews are replacing critical valves. The system will be shut down for 6 to 8 hours.

The following areas will be impacted:

  • W. 4th St. from Jackson St. to Market St.
  • E. 4th Sts from Market St. to Elm St.
  • E. 5th St. from Market St. to Penn Ave.
  • Market St. from W. 4th St. to W. 5th St.
  • W. 5th St. from Jefferson to Market St.
  • Ravine St.
  • Lower Thompson
  • Broadway south of E. 5th St.
  • Some portions of Walnut, College and Elm St., 2nd St. and 3rd St.

More headlines from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com