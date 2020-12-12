Water service restored in East Liverpool; boil order in place

The boil order will be in effect until the results of bacteria tests are returned

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Water service has been restored in East Liverpool following a main break earlier this week, but a precautionary boil order is in effect.

According to the city, the boil order will be in effect until the results of bacteria tests are returned, which could be until Monday.

Crews turned off the water Friday while they were working to replace valves that are an estimated 90 years old.

The following areas were affected:

W. 4th St. from Jackson St. to Market St.

E. 4th St. from Market St. to Elm St.

E. 5th St. from Market St. to Penn Ave.

Market St. from W. 4th St. to W. 5th St.

W. 5th St. from Jefferson to Market St.

Ravine St.

Lower Thompson

Broadway south of E. 5th St.

Some portions of Walnut, College and Elm St., 2nd St. and 3rd St.