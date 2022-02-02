BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Water Department will be shutting off water service to certain areas on Feb. 3 due to a major water line break.

Maple Drive, Shadyside Drive, Beechwood Drive, Clifton Drive, Terrace Drive and Homestead Drive from Market Street to the west side of Southern Blvd will be affected.

The water will be shut off at approximately 12:00 a.m., and repairs should be completed by approximately 6:00 a.m.

Due to the low water pressure that will result from this water outage, the Youngstown Water Department is recommending that all Youngstown Water customers in the affected area boil their water that is used for drinking and cooking. A roiling boil for one minute is adequate.