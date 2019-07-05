Major waterline breaks in Niles

It happened on Belmont Avenue between Mason and Fenton streets

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A major water line break in Niles could create some headaches for the city over the next week.

There are two 20- inch lines that carry water from the Meander Reservoir to the city of Niles.

One of those lines broke between 9 and 10 a.m. Friday.

The section of Belmont Avenue between Mason and Fenton streets was heavily damaged.

There were reports of no water and low water pressure throughout the day.

Those water issues could continue over the next few days.

“It’s a good idea to conserve. I’m sure that water supply is going to cut off for awhile while the repair is being done,” said Mayor Steve Mientkiewicz.

The repair could stretch over four or five days.