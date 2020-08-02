Water main break needs found in Newton Falls

The post says it is very important to find before the situation gets critical

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials in Newton Falls are asking the public to help find a water main break in the city.

In a Facebook post, the city has said they have tried finding the location of the break for several hours, but have yet to find it.

The post says it is very important to find before the situation gets critical.

Newton Falls Auxiliary Police officers are going throughout the city to help find the break.

You can contact the city manager at (330) 770-2833 if you think you have an idea of where the break be.