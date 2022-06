YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are dealing with a water main break in Youngstown.

This one happened Friday morning on Glenwood Avenue near W. Judson Avenue.

Glenwood Avenue is blocked between Mistletoe and Ferndale avenues.

We’re at the scene, working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.