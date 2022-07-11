BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- A water line broke in Boardman Monday morning.

This is due to Aqua Ohio turning on the wrong line, causing the water line break.

Aqua Ohio thinks they’ll be on scene for the rest of the day working on it. They don’t know when the lane will be reopen, one is closed.

Aqua Ohio, Boardman Police Department, and the Mahoning County Engineer’s Office are assisting. Traffic control is being brought out to assist with the situation.

The county is working to repair road in a few spots and they said that hopefully it’ll be resolved by later Monday afternoon.