Residents in one Canfield neighborhood could be without water Thursday morning

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Residents in one neighborhood of Canfield could be without water Thursday morning.

A break happened overnight on Sawmill Run Drive

Residents from 161 to 288 Sawmill Run Drive may not have water service until repairs are made.

Homes that receive a blue hand tag will be under a 48-hour boil notice.