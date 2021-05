COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) -- Two months after becoming fully eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, 36% of Ohio's 20-29-year-olds have done so, yet health care experts say obstacles to receiving vaccines need to be removed to get that rate to increase.

"[People in] that age category are working all day. It's hard for them to make an appointment transportation," said Dr. Joseph Gostaldo, OhioHealth's medical director of infectious diseases.