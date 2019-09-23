Water main break causes boil alert in Lordstown

The alert is in effect through Friday afternoon

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A water main break in Lordstown caused a boil alert for some people who live there.

The following addresses are affected:
– 3300 to 4482 Lyntz Road
– 2321 to 3030 Pritchard Ohltown Road
– 2382 to 3002 Hallock Young Road
– 3293 to 3653 Ellsworth Bailey
– Pleasant Valley
– Silver Fox
– Imperial Community

The alert is in effect through Friday at 2 p.m.

Residents who are affected should boil water used for drinking or cooking for at least three minutes before using. Coffee makers do not bring water to a boil.

