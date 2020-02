The building is closing at 5 p.m., and evening classes are canceled

KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – Kent State University’s Trumbull Campus is closing Thursday night due to a water main break.

The building is closing at 5 p.m., and evening classes are canceled.

All nonessential employees will be released at 5 p.m., according to the university.

Updates will be available on the university’s website.