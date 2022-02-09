EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – East Palestine and Salem are set to get some water system upgrades.

They will share $18.8 million in financing from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure.

East Palestine is set to receive $618,528 to replace approximately 20,000 feet of waterline, including valves, hydrants, water services and improvements to a booster pump station.

Salem is getting $1.1 million to improve the wastewater treatment plant, including rehabilitating the trickling filter and converting the sludge handling process to full conventional anaerobic digestion, a process by which bacteria is broken down into organic matter.

Other communities receiving the loans include:

  • Barberton
  • Akron
  • Geauga County
  • Conneaut
  • Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District
  • Elyria
  • Cleveland
  • ABC Water and Sewer District

The money is coming from the Water Supply Revolving Loan Account (WSRLA), which provides low-interest loans to municipalities for water and sewer projects.