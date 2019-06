STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A water main replacement project is just beginning in Struthers.

It will be put down along Route 616, also known as Bridge Street.

Aqua Ohio said the project was moved up because the road is supposed to be repaved in the near future.

While the line is being replaced, there will be times traffic is down to one lane so drivers need to be careful and pay attention to road signs.