Water levels, wind bring obstacles at Mosquito Lake

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s been a lot of rain this week, but luckily it only caused a few problems at Mosquito Lake.

Marina owner Joe Sofchek said the water moved a few things closer to shore and people were having some trouble launching their boats.

“It did cause our gas dock to float up higher then what it normally is, and we had to put some planks down to get to the boats, so we were tracking through water. The boat launches are a little high. Some people have been coming over saying they are having problems launching because they have to back their car further down in the water,” Sofchek said.

On top of the high water, the wind has also picked up and moved in, causing rough waters. Along with those rougher waters, Sofchek said boaters need to be aware of the weeds that are currently covered up due to the higher waters.

“And you really can’t see them now because the water is up above the weeds, but the shore line is choked full of weeds and I try to keep my boats out of the weeds. I tell our renters not to go into the weeds and that,” Sofchek said.

No matter where you are in the water, Sofchek’s advice is to be aware of your surroundings and be safe.