(WKBN) – On Tuesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced which projects will receive grants under the state’s BUILDS water infrastructure grant program.

Here are the projects locally.

The Mineral Ridge Public Water System will get $3 million for a water storage tank and booster pump station.

New Waterford will get $2.5 million to replace sanitary lines in East Main Street.

The Mahoning Valley Sanitary District will get $500,000 to rehabilitate its dam.

Sebring will get $330,000 for new equipment in the wastewater treatment plant.

Columbiana County’s Buckeye Water District will get $250,000 to build a secondary water transmission line in Madison Township.