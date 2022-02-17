YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- As the rain continues to pour down on the Valley, Mahoning County road crews have been working to make sure all that water has a place to go, other than flooding local streets.

A team of workers was flushing out catch basins along Norquest Boulevard in Austintown Thursday. Engineer Pat Ginnetti says his crews have been out several days this week checking to make sure the drains are free of ice, snow and other debris.

“When you have this volume of water, you have a tendency to pull material into the catch basins, which have a tendency to plug them. We’ve got our jet truck out trying to make sure catch basins are clear and culverts are clear,” he said.

Ginnetti says the changing weather has had his crews switching from snow and ice control to pothole-patching to clearing drains. He said they will likely be out early Friday dealing with freezing conditions on the roads.

“This is the part of the year we hate because these up and down temperatures just destroy the roads,” Ginnetti said.