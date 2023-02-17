EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – In response to the need for water, Second Harvest Food Bank hosted a bottled water distribution in East Palestine Friday afternoon.

Water and pop was loaded into cars in the parking lot of T&M Hardware on Taggart Street Friday afternoon.

Second Harvest Executive Director Michael Iberis says more than 100 vehicles came through the distribution within the first hour and a half. He says one of Second Harvest’s staff member lives withing the evacuation zone so they’ve seen first hand what the people of East Palestine are going through.

And right now the need for water is incredible.

“We’re going to continue to monitor the situation we’ll be here as often as we need to be here and all of our assets and all of our resources are gonna be dedicated to helping the people of East Palestine,” said Iberis.

Second Harvest plans to host another water distribution on Wednesday.

