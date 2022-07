MILTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Commissioners are expecting a packed house Thursday evening as the sale of the Jackson Milton Water District takes the top of the agenda.

Commissioners have already approved the process to accept bids to take over the water system.



Currently, Mahoning County buys water from the city of Youngstown, but it owns the lines that supply the water.

The public meeting is set for 5 p.m. Thursday at the Jackson Township Administration Building.