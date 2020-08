Hubbard Mayor Ben Kyle said normal water usage and consumption can resume

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A broken water transmission line in Hubbard that prompted a city-wide water conservation alert has been fixed.

The line was fixed by 11 a.m. Wednesday, and the water conservation alert was lifted.

A main transmission line broke about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Water customers were urged to conserve water until the line was fixed.