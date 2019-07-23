Water break stalls traffic on Route 170 in Poland

Water is flooding the street in Poland

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews in Poland are working to control a water break.

It happened early Tuesday morning on N. Main St. (Route 170), near Route 224 and Sheridan Road.

A portion of the road is flooded and water is running into yards.

Aqua Ohio spokesperson Donna Alston said the break is isolated to a 12-inch line. She said about 44 customers on N. Main St. are impacted and will not have water service until repairs are made. That could take until noon Tuesday.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.