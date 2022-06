YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Water is flowing onto the street in Boardman after a water main break Monday morning.

The break is at on Midlothian Blvd. near Glenwood Blvd. The area from Firnley Avenue to Glenwood Avenue is shut down.

There are multiple points where water is pumping out of the road.

The road is buckling as a hole grows in the center of the intersection.

Crews are at the scene.

First News is on the scene and this story is developing.