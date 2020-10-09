Water break in Sharon leads to boil alert in nearby Masury, likely to last through weekend

The water main break also closed a road, which flooded and started to break apart

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A water main break in Sharon set off a boil alert for nearly 200 customers in a nearby community.

A 12-inch water line, dating back to 1920, broke along A Street between W. State and Columbia streets around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The road flooded and some of the pavement broke apart as a result. Crews are working to clean up the mess on S. Irvine Avenue so it can be reopened.

The water was shut off around 2 a.m., leaving about 25 customers in Sharon without water. Service should be back by late Friday morning.

Road work will likely take longer.

It’s recommended some living in Masury boil their water before drinking or using it. They might also be noticing low water pressure.

Residents living in these neighborhoods should boil their water until further notice:

South of Lincoln Street

North of W. State Street

West of State Line Road

East of Linden Street

East of Brightview Avenue

Bring the water to a boil and let it boil for one minute before drinking, making ice, washing dishes, cooking or brushing teeth.

Crews will let those affected by this boil alert know when it’s over, which won’t happen before Sunday.

Aqua Ohio will be delivering bottled water to those affected.

Customers in Sharon and Masury could see some water discoloration as crews flush the lines.

