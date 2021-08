YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Detectives believe the shots that killed a man who was riding on a scooter early Thursday evening were fired by someone in a passing vehicle.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Rod Foley said investigators followed up on leads Friday in the death of the 34-year-old man who was found about 8:40 p.m. in front of a home in the 400 block of Almyra Ave. on Youngstown's south side.