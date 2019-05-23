Water break causes short outage in Canfield

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) - A water main break interrupted service to several customers in a housing development Thursday.

The break happened about 4 a.m. on Timber Run Drive.

The break is fixed. Work was completed at about 9:14 am.

Canfield Public Works crew ran water through two fire hydrants to test pressure, clear lines and take water samples to make sure no bacteria is in the line.

It takes about 48 hours for results to come back