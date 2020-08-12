Watch: YSU President Jim Tressel to give State of the University address

The address begins at 10 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel will be giving his State of the University address this morning.

This time, it will be held virtually on YSU’s Facebook and YouTube pages. WKBN also plans to live stream the address, which begins at 10 a.m.

The address will be available for viewing later on the university’s Facebook and YouTube.

YSU’s campus has been quiet since mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic. The university plans on an August 17 start date for the fall semester with a combination of online and in-person learning.

