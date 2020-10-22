Watch: Youngstown Zoom meeting talks about combatting violence in the city

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Thursday, Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown, Police Chief Robin Lees and Guy Burney, executive director of the Community Initiative to Reduce Violence (CIRV), shared a plan for changing the crime that has been happening throughout the city.

So far this year, Youngstown has had 24 murders. It’s the highest number in the city’s recent history.

“Right now, this year, we’ve lost 16 black and brown males and their average age is 31. We’ve lost four black and brown females and their average age is 26,” Burney said.

Those are the victims of gun violence in Youngstown.

“We can talk and we can have conversations between us, but unless we’re dealing with the people who have to make the choice whether I’m gonna pull the gun, buy the gun, we have to get more involved,” Burney said.

“We need the community’s help. I can’t do it by myself, law enforcement can’t do it by themselves. We need the community to help,” Brown said.

Burney also talked about a new mentorship program for kids in the city. He says everyone is welcome to apply to be a mentor, just call 330-545-0002 or the CIRV office at 330-742-8778.

