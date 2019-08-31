LIVE NOW /
WATCH: Youngstown store owner shoots suspects in attempted robbery

The above video was sent in by a viewer via our Report-It feature.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An attempted robbery took place at Conroy’s Party Shop on South Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say four men with guns entered the store, two of which were shot by the store’s owner.

Those two men were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital and are currently in critical condition.

Between one and two dozen people were in the area during the shooting, some even in the store.

Luckily, none of those customers or store employees were hurt.

