Watch: Youngstown police looking for men who stole trailer behind business

It happened behind a convenience store at the corner of Wilson Avenue and Center Street

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crimestoppers Youngstown released video of the theft a trailer in Youngstown last month, hoping it might lead to the identity of the suspects.

Around 10:20 p.m. April 11, two vehicles pulled behind a convenience store at the corner of Wilson Avenue and Center Street. Two men got out of an older model Buick, and one of those men grabbed bolt cutters from the trunk.

Another man driving a 2018 or older Ram truck with XD aftermarket rims then pulled in and took a 2003 Big Tex utility trailer.

Anyone who recognizes the men are asked to call Detective George Anderson at 330-742-8237 or Crimestoppers at 330-746-2583.