Watch: Woman gives tearful apology for stealing from Lowellville gun club

A judge sentenced Lisa Doyle to six months in jail

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The former treasurer of the Lowellville Rod and Gun Club apologized in court Wednesday during sentencing for a theft conviction.

Prosecutors say Lisa Doyle stole more than $67,000 while she was treasurer of the club.

During the trial, Doyle said she fell in love online and sent money to a man who never paid her back.

A judge ended up sentencing Doyle to six months in jail as well as five years of probation. She was also ordered to continue making restitution to the club.