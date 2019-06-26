Watch: Woman gives tearful apology for stealing from Lowellville gun club

Local News

A judge sentenced Lisa Doyle to six months in jail

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The former treasurer of the Lowellville Rod and Gun Club apologized in court Wednesday during sentencing for a theft conviction.

Prosecutors say Lisa Doyle stole more than $67,000 while she was treasurer of the club.

During the trial, Doyle said she fell in love online and sent money to a man who never paid her back.

You can watch her full courtroom apology in the video above.

A judge ended up sentencing Doyle to six months in jail as well as five years of probation. She was also ordered to continue making restitution to the club.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story